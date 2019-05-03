Plea against LG Act dismissed

The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition challenging the Punjab Local Government Act 2019 (PLGA) and possible dissolution of local governments in the province, ruling the petition as non-maintainable.

As the hearing started, a provincial law officer told the court that the petition was not maintainable being premature as the governor has not assented PLGA so far to make it a law formally. Upon which, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh dismissed the petition filed by Ahmed Iqbal, Chairman District Council Narowal and son of former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, ruling that PLGA could be challenged after the Governor’s assent.

The petitioner’s counsel pleaded that the local governments’ setup was elected under PLGA 2013 and its Section 30 explained a five-year term to all offices of local government. He stated that Section 3 of the PLGA 2019 purported to dissolve all existing local governments; however, it did not constitute new governments nor it provided a definite timeline on which election for setting up new local governments would be held. —Correspondent