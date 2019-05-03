CM sought a report from the Health Department: Making country polio-free joint mission, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Health Department about the detection of a polio case in Lahore.

He expressed indignation with the administration and the agencies concerned adding that detection of a polio case in Lahore was a very shameful matter. The chief minister directed the departments concerned to accelerate the comprehensive steps taken for the eradication of polio. He said the departments concerned would have to give results through coordinated efforts. He directed to launch a comprehensive campaign for the awareness of steps taken for the polio eradication.

The chief minister said that he would not tolerate any negligence in polio eradication efforts. Protecting the future-builders of the nation from fatal diseases like polio is our collective responsibility and making Pakistan and the Punjab polio-free is our mission. The departments concerned will have to efficiently perform to save the children from polio, he added.