CM praises fire-fighters’ services

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that firefighters perform the duty of saving the people from fire-related incidents by putting their lives in danger and added that their role in controlling damages to life and property is important.

In his message on the International Fire-fighters Day being observed today (Saturday), the chief minister said that modern training was important so that the firefighters could better manage controlling the incidents and their professional skills would play an important role in this regard. The Punjab government is providing the best possible resources and steps have been taken to give the latest training to Rescue 1122 staff. He said that the scope of this service was being devolved to the grassroots.

The chief minister said the Punjab government paid tributes to the firefighters who rendered invaluable services for overcoming the incidents of fire. The purpose of observing this day is to pay tributes to such brave persons who take part in rescue operations and we also reiterate our commitment that steps will be taken for minimising the arson-related incidents, the chief minister concluded.