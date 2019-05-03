National Club win Beach Handball Club League

KARACHI: National Club won the National Beach Handball Club League when they defeated Sohaib Club in the final held at the Agriculture University, Faisalabad, on Thursday. Sohaib Club had won the league stage and National Club had finished second but a final was conducted in which National Club prevailed over Sohaib Club 2-1. Earlier, in the league stage National Club edged past Misaq club 2-0.