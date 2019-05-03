Maradona’s Dorados held in first leg of Mexican division final

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Diego Maradona’s Dorados played a 1-1 draw Thursday in the first leg of the Mexican second-division finals, setting up a do-or-die last match of the season against rivals Atletico San Luis.

The Argentine great will now have to coach the club to an away victory Sunday to win the league title and force San Luis into a playoff for promotion to the first division.

“We’re groggy, but it wasn’t a knockout,” Maradona said after the match, in which Dorados led most of the way before the late equalizer. “It’s too bad, because the boys put in a tremendous effort.”

Maradona, 58, took the coaching job at the Sinaloa-based club in September 2018 — amusing skeptics who questioned why the 1986 World Cup winner, who has publicly battled various addictions, would move to a place better known for drug cartels than football.

But he has answered his critics by coaching the struggling club to the brink of promotion. Dorados, who were in 13th place in their 15-team division when Maradona took over, staged a comeback to reach the fall season finals in December — losing to San Luis 4-3 on aggregate. The draw puts Dorados in a must-win position as they head to San Luis Potosi for Sunday’s second leg.