Sara, Sarah, Meheq, Noor to represent Pakistan in Fed Cup

KARACHI: Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob, Meheq Khokhar and Noor Malik have been selected to represent Pakistan in the Fed Cup Group-II to be held from June 17 to 22 in Kuala Lumpur. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) held trials from April 29 to May 1. A total of six players participated in the trials. Noor will be making her debut.
