close
Sat May 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
May 4, 2019

Sara, Sarah, Meheq, Noor to represent Pakistan in Fed Cup

Sports

P
PPI
May 4, 2019

KARACHI: Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob, Meheq Khokhar and Noor Malik have been selected to represent Pakistan in the Fed Cup Group-II to be held from June 17 to 22 in Kuala Lumpur. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) held trials from April 29 to May 1. A total of six players participated in the trials. Noor will be making her debut.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports