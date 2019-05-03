Pak Development Squad thrash Uzbekistan in second match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Development Squad defeated visiting Uzbekistan hockey team 3-1 in their second match, in Gojra, on Friday.
The match was played at a fast pace. Pakistan took the lead and maintained it till the end of the match. Pakistan scored two field goals (Murtaza Yaqoob and Owais) and one on a penalty stroke (Rizwan).
The lone scorer for Uzbekistan was Karimoe. A huge crowd witnessed the match as hockey is a highly popular sport in Gojra. Pakistan Development Squad are leading the four-match series 2-0. The third match will be played on May 5 in Sheikhupura.
