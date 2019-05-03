Bowlers give SBP lead over HEC in Patron’s Trophy final

KARACHI: Bowlers did a fine job as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) gained a 109-run lead against Higher Education Commission (HEC) on the second day of their four-day final of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Friday.

Having posted 392-6 in their first innings, SBP restricted HEC to 283-8 after they had resumed at 26 without loss. Mohammad Faiq scored 82 off 141 balls, hitting eight fours and one six. Faiq spent 221 minutes at the crease.

Hamza Akbar chipped in with a fine unbeaten 56. He smashed six fours in his patient 139-ball knock. He added 69 for the seventh wicket with Kamran Afzal, who belted 40 off 66 deliveries, striking four fours and one six.

Earlier, Hammad Butt also made a good effort, scoring 44 off 58 balls, striking seven fours. Medium pacer Mohammad Ilyas got 2-74 and left-arm spinner Israrullah claimed 2-26. SBP were 34-1 in ten overs in their second innings at stumps. Nasar Khan and Mohammad Kaleem are supervising the match. Ali Naqvi is the match referee.