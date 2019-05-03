Babar signs for Somerset for T20 Blast

LONDON: Pakistan’s Babar Azam will boost Somerset’s hopes in the T20 Blast this year. He will be available for all 14 of Somerset’s group stage games as well as the quarter-finals, but participation beyond that is subject to international commitments.

Babar is at the top of the ICC T20I Player Rankings for batsmen. He has mind-boggling numbers in the shortest format at international level, with 1,182 runs from 29 matches at an average of 53.72. “I am looking forward to the new challenge that playing T20 cricket in England will bring,” Babar said.

“I have heard good things about Somerset from Azhar Ali and I want to play a part in the club winning matches. I know that Somerset get good support and I hope that I can give them something to cheer about this year.”

For the club, Babar’s selection is doubly positive, not only because of the quality he possesses but also because of his confirmed availability for major part of the tournament, which is a rarity for many active international cricketers.

“To be able to sign a player of the calibre of Babar Azam is tremendously exciting,” said Andy Hurry, Somerset’s Director of Cricket. “He is a proven performer at the very highest level and that is highlighted by the fact that he is the top-rated international T20 batsman in the world.”

“Obviously, everyone wants to sign a world-class performer but we feel that continuity of selection is equally important. For us it is about securing the services of someone as talented as Babar Azam for more than just a handful of fixtures.”

Babar’s priority is the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019, which starts on May 30 and is due to run until July 14. With the World Cup to be played in England and Wales, Babar will gain good familiarity of those conditions by the time the T20 Blast comes around.