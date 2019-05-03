Navy win 46 medals at National Shooting Championship

KARACHI: The shooters of Army and Navy made 16 new national records in Rifle and Pistol categories in the 26th National Shooting Championship that concluded at PN Range, Karsaz, here on Friday.

Navy’s Zeeshan Shakir set four new national records in Rifle event. Nadra Raees from Navy improved her own national record of 1121 points by scoring 1130 points in 3-position Rifle event for women on the last day.

She won gold medal, while Navy’s Nadia Saeed and Mehwish Saeed won silver and bronze medals, respectively, in that category. In Center Fire Pistol event, Navy’s GM Bashir and Abdul Quddus won gold and bronze medals, respectively, while Army’s M Qazafi won silver.

In the team category of that event, Navy won the gold medal, Army silver, and PAF claimed bronze. Navy grabbed 46 medals (18 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze). Army stood second with 29 medals (10 gold, 13 silver, six bronze) and Pakistan Air Force took the third position with eight medals (one gold, three silver, four bronze).

WAPDA finished fourth with six medals (one gold, one silver, four bronze) and Sindh with four medals (one gold, one silver, two bronze) managed the fifth position. Punjab stood sixth with three medals (one gold, two silver). Federal Rifles Association (FRA) failed to win any medal.

Rear Admiral Adnan Khaliq (Commander Logistic) was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He gave away medals to winners while appreciating the efforts made by all players, juries, and Venue Director Karamat Ur Rahim. As many as 300 shooters took part in the championship in various pistol, rifle and shotgun events.