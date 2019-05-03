close
Sat May 04, 2019
AFP
May 4, 2019

Veteran lawmaker poised to win Panama presidential polls

World

AFP
May 4, 2019

PANAMA CITY: Voters go to the polls to elect a president on Sunday in booming Panama, with anti-graft candidate Laurentino Cortizo the favourite to succeed incumbent Juan Carlos Varela.

Cortizo, a 66-year-old businessman and cattle rancher who campaigned on an anti-corruption ticket in a country tainted by Latin America’s Odebrecht bribery scandal, heads into the election with a commanding lead in opinion polls.

A Democratic Revolutionary Party candidate, Cortizo has 36 percent support. His closest challenger, former foreign minister Romulo Roux of the Democratic Change (CD) party, has 26.2 percent. There is no second-round runoff in the Central American state’s presidential election, so the candidate with the most votes on Sunday wins.

