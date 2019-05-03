Seven injured in clash

LAHORE: Seven people suffered injuries in a fight which broke out between two groups in the City Raiwind area on Friday following a property issue. The injured were removed to a hospital where the condition of the three victims was stated to be in danger. The injured were identified as Muhammad Lateef, 25, Yaseen, 45, Abdul Hameed, 50, Muhammad Younas, 65 and his three sons Muhammad Shafiq, 25, Muhammad Farooq, 18, and Muhammad Usman, 24.