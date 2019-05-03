Power devolution promise fulfilled: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the government is ensuring good governance, merit and transparency. Every penny of national exchequer will be protected.

Promise of devolution of power has been fulfilled in new Local Government Act in Punjab. Steps taken by overseas Pakistanis reflect their confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan. The governor stated this while talking to Members of Punjab Assembly Sardar Malik Jahanzaib, Wasiq Qayyum, Ahmed Dogar, Syed Yawar Abbas, Malik Taimur Khan, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, ex-MPA Nabeela Hakim and Meher Yaqub here in Governor House on Friday.

He said that enemies were unhappy that Pakistan was progressing and they were trying to sabotage national progress. Policies of Imran Khan will solve all problems of nation, including unemployment, terrorism and corruption.

All conspiracies aiming to destabilise Pakistan will meet failure. Under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan local bodies will be empowered and they will solve the people’s problems at their doorsteps. We are disseminating powers to local bodies and implementing every point of our manifesto, said the governor.

Ch Sarwar said that nation was united to fight all challenges. Every person is standing by Pakistan Army in their war on terrorism, he said. The major problem of Pakistan is corruption and looting of national resources and the economic policies of the government are reviving the nation, Sarwar concluded.

Governor’s wife gives Rs 500,000 cheque: Parveen Sarwar, wife of Punjab Governor, presented a cheque for Rs500,000 to the affected family of the Bhatti Gate incident. She assured of bearing educational expenses of the children of the affected family along with other facilities. She also participated in prayers offering ceremony of the bereaved family.

The heads of the affected family Umar Hayat and Ahsan Umar met with the chairperson of Sarwar Foundation Mrs Parveen Sarwar. The local member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Salman Shoaib was also present.

Presenting the cheque to the bereaved family, Parveen Sarwar said that Sarwar Foundation stood by the family in this grief. Apart from this, Sarwar Foundation will also provide treatment to the injured members of the family and will support them in its full capacity, she concluded.