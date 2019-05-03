Three killed in Bajaur over ownership of mountain

KHAR: Three people were killed and another three injured in a clash between the members of two tribes over the ownership of a mountain in Lakyano area in Salarzai tehsil in Bajaur district, sources said on Friday. The sources said that the members of the Fateh Khankhel and Mirzadkhel clashed over the ownership of a mountain.

The armed clash left three people dead and another three wounded. The injured identified as Amanullah, Hazrat Ali and Fatima Bibi were taken to the district headquarters hospital in Khar. The slain persons were named Baitullah, Habib and Saltanat. The district administration registered a case and started the investigation.