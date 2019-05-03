Cops asked to move against street criminals

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman has directed the officers to gear up operations against those involved in street crimes.

Presiding a meeting of the officers of the capital city on Friday, the CCPO tasked all the SPs, DSPs and SHOs to work out the cases in their areas, tighten the noose around the criminals and ensure security to the public. The CCPO directed the officers to improve intelligence network, deploy cops in civvies in different parts, go after the unregistered motorbikes and keep a check on unregistered tenants in their areas. Qazi Jamilur Rehman said those doing well would be duly acknowledged while those showing any kind of negligence will be dealt with strictly.