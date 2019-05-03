KP mineral dept auctions 46 blocks

PESHAWAR: The Mineral Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has auctioned Rs190 million worth of 46 mineral blocks on the directive of Minister for Mineral Dr Amjad Ali here on Friday. The second major round of auction was conducted under the supervision of Secretary Mineral Department Asmatullah Gandapur and Director General Mineral Department Muntazir Khan.

Besides officials of the finance and mineral department, officials of other relevant departments were also present on the occasion, said a press release. In addition to foreign and local companies, hundreds of bidders took part in the auction which fetched about Rs190 million and was conducted on a merit basis and in a transparent manner, he informed.

"The credit goes to the officials of the entire mineral department, who successfully conducted the two rounds of the auction," he added. He said that owing to the dedication and hard work of the mineral department's team, confidence of investors had enhanced and the sector would soon start contributing billions of rupees revenues to the province.