Office-bearers of lawyers wing of ANP quit in protest

MARDAN: The provincial vice-president of Malgari-e-Wakeelan, a lawyers wing of the Awami National Party, and five other members resigned from the basic membership in protest against the intra-party election.

In a press statement issued here on Friday Iftikhar Ali Qadir advocate, province vice president of Malgari-e-Wakeelan, Mohammad Ismail Khan advocate former district information secretary, Mohammad Jaffar Khan advocate, Mohammad Tanveer Jaffar advocate and Mohammad Sadique Khan advocate said that they resigned from the basic membership of the Malgari-e-Wakeelan in protest against the ANP's intra-party election.

They stated that the politics of inheritance continued in the party and the majority of the old faces were nominated on different office from lower level to upper level. They added that nomination of party office- bearers had badly damaged the party. They added that they would announce the future plan very soon.