Missing student surfaces; remand extended till 7th

MULTAN: A missing student surfaced on Friday and the court extended his physical remand for three more days, who is under the custody of FIA and would be produced before the court on May 7, court sources said.

Multan Government Emerson College FSc student Zabiullah had been missing since April 29 on the charge of uploading controversial material on social media. His first paper of FSc is scheduled on May 7, the same date of his production before the court. The FIA case no 12, 2019 said the Agency had received secret information that Zabiullah, a resident of Ziarat district, currently living in a private hostel was very active on social media sharing negative pictures, posts and videos.

The accused had developed a facebook page under the ID Zabiullah Dotani and changed his ID in January 2019 to Aman Khan, which was the nickname of Prof Ibrahim Khan in Loralai, Balochistan.

The FIA initially ordered an inquiry on April 25 after receiving information and a case was registered against Zabiullah. The FIA teams conducted raids during the inquiry based on source information. The accused resisted LEAs raid. The FIA team had recovered two mobile phones from his possession. Earlier, the FIA Cyber Crime Cell moved an application for grant of physical remand of Zabiullah for the recovery of digital equipment and material.