Defamation suit: SC bench to hear Meesha Shafi’s plea on May 9

LAHORE: The Supreme Court maintained singer and actor Meesha Shafi’s plea for hearing in relation to the defamation case by singer Ali Zafar, whom Shafi accused of harassment.

A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi will hear the case on May 9. In her plea, Shafi said that it is a basic right to cross-examine the witnesses and the apex court should grant the right, declaring the Lahore High Court decision null andea on April 12 against the LHC verdict, which suspended the order of District Judge directing the trial court to conclude defamation case by April 15. In her plea, Meesha Shafi’s lawyer stated that the trial court did not permit to delay cross-examination of witnesses.