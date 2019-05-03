close
Sat May 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2019

PM quotes Quranic verse on fake news

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday ‘cautioned’ against the spread of fake news to mark the World Press Freedom Day by tweeting a verse from the Holy Quran. Opposing the dissemination of fake news, the prime minister shared a verse on his Twitter account, which translates as: "And mix not truth with falsehood, nor conceal the truth while you know it (the truth)" Surah Al-Baqarah, aya 42.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story