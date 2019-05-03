Masses have rejected baseless opposition’s propaganda: Firdous

­ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday that the masses have rejected the narrative of hoodwinking them by baseless propaganda by the opposition.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza here, she said that the opposition has changed leader of the opposition and Chairman Public Accounts Committee which proved that opposition pleas have been defeated and Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s stance has won.

She said that Imran Khan had taken the plea that a tainted person should not be handed over the post chairman of PAC and now the opposition has realized that Imran’s stance was correct.

On the rejection of Nawaz Sharif’s application for extension in bail and permission to go to United Kingdom for treatment from Supreme Court, she said that instead of being admitted to the hospital, Nawaz Sharif focused on protection of business interests. “During past six weeks Nawaz Sharif was not admitted to a hospital for even one day,” the SAPM remarked.

Nawaz Sharif’s disease was an excuse to go to London, she said, adding that Sharif brothers could not convince the courts with their arguments, how could they convince the masses who can no longer be fooled by hollow slogans. She asked the opposition to join hands with the government to smoothly run the Parliament and provide relief to the people of Pakistan. She said that missing opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif was enjoying his stay in London but when accountability courts summon him he takes plea of illness.

She said that the PTI government was striving to introduce reforms at all levels to materialize the dream of Naya Pakistan and appreciating the performance of Dr Zafar Mirza who was also striving to bring change in health sector as per vision of the prime minister. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of increase in prices of medicines and Dr Zafar Mirza has been tasked to bring them to the previous level.