No NRO whether I am PM or not: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has hinted to pick more technocrats and further reshuffle the federal cabinet and that the former Finance Minister Asad Umer will be rejoining the cabinet soon.

Imran also talked about quitting the office for the first time but expressed the resolve not to ink another national reconciliation ordinance (NRO). The prime minister was talking to senior journalists about national affairs at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Friday. He rejected any proposal for introducing presidential form of government in the country. He reiterated that those members of the federal cabinet could retain the berth who will deliver. The non-performing members of the cabinet will be shown the door, he said. He said competent people would be included in the federal cabinet and they could be picked from everywhere since he has to show the performance of the government. “I am bringing a technical team as it is irrelevant who is elected and who isn’t. The prime minister who is also leader of the house in two houses of the parliament, announced to attend the National Assembly on Monday May 6.

Imran Khan said the former finance minister Asad Umer will be a part of the federal cabinet again. Umar turned down Prime Minister’s offer to head the energy ministry last month and opted to resign from the federal cabinet. “The changing of ministers is only to change the batting order,” the prime minister said, adding the government will make use of all suitable individuals for the good of the country. “In the absence of experts, we are assigning technocrats,” the premier said, adding he has to show the performance of his government. The prime minister again criticised the opposition parties by saying they are trying to get away with their corruption while using democracy as an excuse. The prime minister said he does not care about his premiership but will not sign an NRO.

Khan said that he was being abused for eight months in the Parliament to force him to offer NRO to the opposition, adding he wouldn’t care if he loses the office but wouldn’t budge to the pressure for such concession. “In 2016, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan stated that Bilawal Bhutto and Ayyan Ali’s bills were being paid by the same accounts. Are these cases made up by me,” asked the prime minister while referring to the ongoing accountability process in the country.

The prime minister announced that the government is bringing seven bills for the legislation with sole aim for the welfare of the masses. “If the opposition stands by the government for adoption of the bills, it would be a good thing,” he said. The government will consult the opposition for legislation in the interest of the people, he said. The government is determined to legislate for the betterment of the women and people will get quick and cheap justice as the result of the new legislation, the prime minister added.“I was asked to make an inquiry commission for alleged election rigging and I did that, but the opposition did not even show up for making of the commission.”

Imran Khan claimed that he felt ashamed to sit in the National Assembly because of the unsavory language used by opposition. “I am unable to comprehend what happens in the Parliament. For eight months, there has only been conflict there.” Khan recalled that unlike the past the administration isn’t forced for taking certain decisions. Merit was flouted in the past, he said, which is why the country has reached the present situation.

He said the government attached high esteem to the judiciary and the NAB. He said intelligence reports suggest that some people of the PTM had collected money from the foreign elements that are Pakistan’s enemies. He said that the IMF is monitoring Pakistan’s economic indicators. Imran expressed the hope that good time will come after difficult times. “We will show the people our performance in five years,” he added.