‘US companies finding great success in Pakistan’

Showcasing the work being carried out in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by American companies operating in Pakistan, the American Business Council of Pakistan (ABC) hosted its first annual CRS day at a hotel in Karachi on Thursday.

Speakers at the event, titled ‘Impacting Futures – Building Communities’, said the ABC members partnered with various non-governmental organisations nationwide, contributing over Rs57 million and impacting more than 400,000 lives.

Discussing US-Pakistan bilateral trade and the role of American companies in Pakistan, USAID Director for Sindh and Balochistan Michael Hryshchyshyn said it was exciting to see that US companies were finding great success in Pakistan.

“But success for American companies is more than just making a profit,” he said. “Success also means doing the right thing, giving back to the community, making lives better for the customers, and being a positive role model for others to follow.”

American Business Council President Jamal Mir thanked everyone for attending and making the council’s first CRS day a success. “This first step not just showcases our work, but encourages even greater involvement and participation of the future – enhancing the ABC’s contribution and commitment to the development of Pakistan,” he said.

Representatives of various American companies, such as KFC, McDonald, P&G, Pfizer, Berlitz, Ibex and the I-Care Foundation, highlighted a number of initiatives to support national and international NGOs in different fields, especially education, sports, health and people with special needs.

Among the success stories, one was Lyari-based young footballer Adeel Haneef, who was trained by the Karachi United that was supported by McDonald. Adeel has now managed to hone his raw talent. In the last few months, he was chosen to train with FC Barcelona’s coaches and given the honour of representing his country in Doha.

KFC has been working with Family Education Services Foundation (the Deaf Reach schools) to eliminate illiteracy and problems from the lives of aurally-handicapped people. Richard Geary, executive director of the Family Education Services Foundation, shared several success stories.

The UN Women, Health Oriented Preventive Education, the SOS Children Village, Dar-ul-Sukoon, the WWF, the Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation, the NOWPDP, Kiran Foundation, Indus Hospital, the Citizens Foundation, Orange Tree Foundation and the Development in Literacy were prominent among those organisations that were supported by the American companies in Pakistan.

The ABC was formed in 1984 and has completed 34 years of service to Pakistan and playing a major role in bridging investments from the United States.