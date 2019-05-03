Ecolean to invest $110 million

LAHORE: Ecolean Pakistan will invest $110 million to set up a manufacturing facility at Sundar Industrial Estate to cater to the domestic market as well as other markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Ecolean offers products that cater to both fresh milk and UHT-based products, thereby, supporting the government’s efforts to improve milk/dairy products quality, provide fresh/pasteurised milk to the public, and move to safer packaging from the current loose milk market, a statement said.

It was the first packaging supplier in the world to review the whole system with detailed analysis and description in Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) – encompassing lightweight packages as well as filling machines.

“At the moment local manufacturing is a challenge since the import duties on raw materials drives the cost of production higher and thus renders Pakistan uncompetitive when compared with other regional markets like China and others in the far-east,” the statement said.