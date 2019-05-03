close
Sat May 04, 2019
May 4, 2019

MML rolls out Changan Karvaan

Business

 
May 4, 2019

KARACHI: Master Motors Ltd (MML) has rolled out its first locally assembled vehicle Changan Karvaan in just 13 months, which is record time for any Greenfield auto manufacturing plant.

MML CEO Danial Malik, in a statement on Friday said, “This feat was possible due to untiring efforts and commitment of experienced team of engineers and workers of Master Motors with technical collaboration and assistance from Changan International.”

He said the state of the art latest equipment has been installed in the environmentally friendly production plant, which has the capacity to produce 30,000 units annually and follows the Changan quality systems to ensure the products meet the international standards for export.

“We have designed it to achieve phase-wise automation, with the last phase resulting in full automation by 2025,” he added.

Changan Karvaan van is a luxurious 7-seater van with Pakistan’s most powerful 1000cc engine, Dual A/C and 3 years/60,000km warranty making it ideal for family’s daily commute and long distance road trips, he said.

