Weekly SPI inflation down 0.25pc

KARACHI: The Sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week ended May 2 decreased by 0.25 percent over the previous week, and rose a whopping 12.38 percent as compared to weekly inflation in the corresponding period last year, official data showed on Friday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that weekly inflation for the combined income group fell to 251.47 points from 252.09 points last week.

SPI for income group of up to Rs8,000 declined 0.21 percent during the week, while registering 9.64 percent increase compared to weekly inflation in the corresponding period last year.

Weekly inflation for the group earning Rs8,001 to Rs12,000 decreased 0.23 percent. The SPI for the people earning between Rs12,001 and Rs18,000 and Rs18,001 and Rs35,000 declined 0.25 percent.

The income group earning above Rs35,000 recorded decline of 0.24 percent; however, the weekly SPI increased a whopping 16.49 percent for this quintile compared to the weekly inflation in the corresponding period last year.

PBS computes weekly price trend of 53 essential items from 17 urban centres. Average prices of eight items recorded a decrease during the week ended on May 2 over the previous week.

The items which recorded the highest decrease included tomatoes, down 15.17 percent to Rs56.72/kg from Rs66.86/kg; eggs, down 4.34 percent to Rs84.68/dozen from Rs88.52/dozen; live chicken, down 3.89 percent to Rs188.75/kg from Rs196.39/kg; and onions, down 0.54 percent to Rs57.41/kg from Rs57.72/kg.

Average prices of 18 goods increased during the week ended on May 2 over the previous week, while prices of 27 items remained unchanged.