Askari Bank Q1 profit up 33pc

KARACHI: Askari Bank Limited profit increased by 33 percent to Rs1.8 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs1.46, a bourse filing said on Friday.

The bank earned Rs1.3 billion with EPS of Rs1.09 in the corresponding quarter ended earlier. The company did not announce any interim cash dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Net interest income of the bank settled at Rs5.7 billion, improving 35 percent YoY / 19 percet QoQ during Q1CY19.

Analyst Faizan Kamran Khan from Arif Habib Limited said, “Effective tax rate settled at 42 percent for Q1CY19 compared to 35 percent SPLY.”