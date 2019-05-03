tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on first of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1440 AH, which will be observed as bank holiday for deduction of Zakat, as usual, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.
All banks would; therefore, remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1440 AH. However, all employees of the banks will attend the office on bank holiday, treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealings), it added.
