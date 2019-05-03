Sindh concerned over water share post Mohmand Dam construction

KARACHI: Demanding for its reservations to be at least considered, Sindh government on Friday warned the federation that Indus River System would further dry out after Mohmand Dam’s operationalisation, pushing the water-strapped province deeper into drought and agricultural depression.

“Sindh government is not opposing the dam’s construction but it wants to be heard. Water experts of the province have some valid reservations. Both the government and the experts should be taken on board,” Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Sindh minister for agriculture said while talking to The News.

The minister said Indus Delta was dying of water scarcity and to keep it alive 10 maf (million acre feet) water was required annually, but a very little quantity was being discharged downstream Kotri since long.

Rahoo said Mohmand Dam would dry up water from the Indus River System, which would affect the water distribution among provinces.

“Water should not be taken from Sindh’s share. We are already facing water a serious scarcity. We were also not consulted before the ground-breaking of the dam,” the minister said

Talking about Basha Dam, he said Sindh government had given its consent to Bhasha Dam, as the province was taken on board and its reservations were heard. “We also want to remain on board over the construction of Mohmand Dam as well,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground-breaking of Mohmand Dam along with Army Chief and Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Thursday.

The dam is being constructed 48 kilometres away from Peshawar on Swat River on the verge of Mohmand, Charsadda, Bajaur, and other districts. It will provide 13.32 million cubic meter drinking water to Peshawar. The dam will store 1.2 maf of water and the power project will generate 800 megawatts electricity. The dam would provide water to Charsadda, Mohmand and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The former CJ had initiated the project of constructing dams in the country.

Total cost of Mohmand Dam is likely to reach around Rs183 billion and it is expected to be completed in five years.

Rahoo, however, said, “Mohmand Dam will use water of Swat River that goes in Indus River System through Kabul River, which will be reduced and Sindh would be directly affected by it”.

Though Sindh does not oppose its construction, he said, the federal government should revise water allocation for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after construction of this dam, as it would only benefit the people of that province. “Mahmand Dam should take only the flood water,” he said.

Mahmand Dam is expected to provide water to the 17,000 acres of barren land of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Sindh is already facing water shortage and not getting its proper share from the Indus Water System. The provincial minister said the federal government must assure that Sindh’s water would not be taken away.

Water expert and former irrigation secretary Sindh, Muhammad Idrees Rajput, said,” Sindh is in the tail and any blockade of water on Indus River System will affect it.

“Mohmand Dam takes water from Swat River, which discharges in Kabul River, which is a source of Indus River System,” Rajput said adding, “Water storage of this dam will only benefit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

He further said if the dam was filled during the flood season, it would not harm Sindh, but if it is filled in the normal days, Sindh’s share would reduce and the province would suffer the negative impact.