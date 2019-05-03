SECP registers 1,460 firms in April

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered 1,460 new companies in April and the majority of them were registered within four hours, a statement said on Friday.

Companies’ incorporation registered an increase of 29 percent, raising the number of registered companies to 99,291.

The massive increase in the new incorporations is the result of the SECP’s reforms in the ease of doing business, ie, introduction of simplified combined process for name reservation and incorporation, one-window facility for company incorporation and NTN generation, reduction in fee and enhanced assistance of investors by facilitation wings established by the commission, it said.

The SECP has upgraded browser’s compatibility and now in addition to internet explorer, other browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge can be used for name reservation and

company incorporation processes. Consequently, 95 percent companies were registered online.

During the month, 73 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while 24 percent were registered as single-member companies, the statement said.

Three percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, foreign companies and limited liability partnerships (LLP).

The trading sector took the lead with the incorporation of 260 companies, services with 174, IT with 163, construction with 154, tourism with 81, real estate development with 67, food and beverages with 61, marketing and advertisement with 42, education with 41, corporate agricultural farming with 38, and textile with 33.

Thirty companies belong to engineering, 26 to transport, 25 to healthcare, 21 each to pharmaceuticals, and fuel and energy, 20 to mining and quarrying, 19 to communication, 17 to cosmetics and toiletries, 16 each to auto and allied, and logging, 15 to chemicals, 14 each to broadcasting, and paper and board, and 13 companies belonged to cable and electric goods, the commission said, adding that 79 companies were registered in other sectors. Foreign investment has been reported in 66 new companies.