Prolonged suspension of gas supply harming industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LAHORE: The industrial activities in one of the most backward areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have come to a grinding halt for over a month following prolonged suspension of natural gas supplies by the gas utility.

As many as 2,500 to 3,000 workers of a leading cement manufacturing unit have been caught in this man-made gas crisis, which was set off with the Suit Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) campaign against unaccounted for gas (UFG) in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The resultant monthly production loss was up to 350,000 tons.

Supply of natural gas to Lucky Cement got affected following operation launched by SNGPL against massive theft going on in the surrounding area. This plant is situated in the far flung and backward area in the south of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Suspension of gas means no activity at the plant, leaving thousands of local workers idle. The biggest losers are employees who have virtually been rendered jobless due to the gas shutdown.

The SNGPL’s drive against gas theft, which earlier was meant to get concluded in a few days, has now been lingering for over a month. The entire operation of one of the largest cement plants has been held hostage due to gas closure, raising fears about huge losses to the company and the national economy.

Lucky Cement is one of Pakistan’s largest manufacturers and exporters of clinker and Portland cement. The annual turnover of the company stands at more than Rs67 billion, while contribution to the national exchequer is almost Rs23 billion in form of taxes and duties.

The overall exports of company are as high as $100 million per annum. Lucky Cement has been the largest tax payer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for last many years.

Perturbed over the state of affairs of the gas sector, the company has sent a SOS message to Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately take steps for resumption of gas supply to the industrial unit, allowing the cement plant to streamline operations as soon as possible.

When contacted, the spokesman of SNGPL said that gas supply in the area has been affected due to ongoing operation against widespread UFG losses. He added that operation in the area against gas theft was indispensable, as the company was facing two billion cubic feet loss annually due to UFG in these districts, amounting to Rs4 billion.

The spokesman said that gas supply was partially restored daily in the area from 6pm to 6am.

To a question, however, he did not give timeframe regarding the conclusion of the ongoing operation against UFG and subsequent restoration of gas supply.

Later in the evening, spokesman of gas utility said that an agreement has been reached with the management of Lucky Cement about gradual restoration of gas supply to the plant.

From Monday onward for a month, he added, “gas supply will be fully resumed for 18 days while in the remaining 12 days; gas supply will daily be turned on for 12 hours”.

On the other hand, an official of the cement company said that least pressure of gas in the night hours was being witnessed. “It is not fit for running the plant efficiently,” the official informed.

Cement manufacturing was an energy-intensive process and could not be continued in the absence of prolonged forced gas shutdown.

Talking about turning off gas supplies, he added that the company’s major cement plant in Pezu, District Lucky Marwat in KP has grinded to a standstill.

On one hand the government is striving hard to attract investment to create employment and on the other hand state-owned enterprises are deliberately closing running industries that employ thousands of people and earn hefty foreign exchange, he observed.

He recalled that the company was facing major bottlenecks in gas supplies for the past several months on various accounts, badly affecting its operation. Since April this year, the supply of gas to the cement plant has been completely shut.

The management of the company has been raising the issue with authorities concerned but, regrettably, the situation has become from bad to worse, he maintained.

The company has been running from pillar to post between the Ministry and SNGPL, but so far no relief was in sight. The prolonged suspension of gas supply was playing havoc with the plant operations, leading to huge losses to Lucky Cement. The company was also unable to export cement as per commitment due to cut in production. The loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer in the form of taxes as well as foreign exchange would ultimately hit the national economy.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources and SNGPL were of the view that the gas closure was due to disconnection of illegal connections that have been put up in the main gas lines by different consumers connecting the cement plant.