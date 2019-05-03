Stocks fall 1.16pc as market panics over IMF’s likely bitter prescription

Stocks on Friday lost over one percent as investors freaked out over media reports that International Monetary Fund (IMF) has conditioned the bailout deal with harsh measures, dragging the market down to three-year low, dealers said.

Topline Securities in a review said the market remained red for the whole week, where all sessions closed red as investors remained cautious over economy issues and ongoing talk with IMF team.

“Moreover, not-so-excited corporate result season further push down the index. Resultantly, benchmark index lost 2.71 percent in a week, closing at 3-year low index level of 36,123,” the brokerage said. Madiha Javed head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the benchmark index remained bearish throughout the session today on uncertainties over IMF conditions in the ongoing talks

“E&Ps, commercial banks and fertilizers were the major draggers today,” Madiha added. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 1.16 percent or 424.68 points to close at 36,122.95 points, whereas KSE-30 shed 1.39 percent or 240.94 points to end at 17,077.47 points.

Of 323 active scrips, 88 moved up, 218 retreated, and 17 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 64.335 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 67.915 million shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, director institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said as expected the market received heavy jolt because of the media reports that international donor agency has tied the fresh bailout package to tough conditions like increase in tariff rate, removal of subsidies, and hike in benchmark interest rate.

“These conditions have not been stamped by the government officials, on other hand the finance advisor’s statement that talks with the IMF are going smoothly gave some support but overall sentiment will remain depressed until the final agreement comes to the fore,” Ahmad said. Ahsan Mehanti, analyst at Arif Habib Corporation, said stocks took a battering in the post quarter-end earnings season on investors’ fears over likely tough IMF modalities for $6.5 billion bailout package. “Slump in global crude oil prices, weak economic outlook, reports on IMF condition calling for a raise in power tariff by 25 percent -impacting corporate earnings outlook- led to today’s bearish close,” Mehanti added. A leading trader said directors of several companies were worried about the current state of the economy and lingering of IMF deal impacted the growth targets.

“Manufacturing sector have shown negative growth which would have drastic impact on the earnings of the companies,” the trader said. He added that however they were of the opinion that as the current account deficit has shrunk, in the long run with some external assistance and selling of some overseas bonds, the market might rebound.

The highest gainers were Colgate Palmolive up Rs49.50 to close at Rs1998.00/share, and Island Textile up Rs48.26 to finish at Rs1898.25/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs122.50 to close at Rs7240.00/share, and Siemens Pakistan down Rs37.00 to close at Rs703.00/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Unity Foods Limited recording a turnover of 9.063 million shares, whereas the scrip loss Rs0.09 to end at Rs12.46/share.

Fauji Fertilizer recorded the lowest volumes with a turnover of 2.223 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.04 to close at Rs27.02/share.