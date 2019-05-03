Rupee inches down

The rupee closed slightly weaker against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, currency dealers said.

The rupee ended at 141.31 against the greenback, compared with 141.29 in Thursday’s session.

However, the currency posted nominal gains in the open market dealings. The rupee traded at 142 against the dollar, compared with the previous level of 142.10.

Dealers said investors remained concerned over tax amnesty scheme, privatisation programme, power and gas tariffs and the IMF conditions.

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are currently holding negotiations to finalise the technical details of a proposed bailout package. The IMF has asked the Federal Board of Revenue to impose value added tax and abolishing all kinds of concessions on sales tax and custom duty. Pakistan and the Fund’s authorities have divergent views on Net International Reserves (NIR) targets and its impact on exchange rate and monetary policy.

The government believes the IMF’s proposed condition to raise NIR on quarterly basis will compel the central bank to purchase dollars from the interbank market to meet the NIR target. This condition is likely to put pressure on the exchange rate. The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $219 million to $8.805 billion during the week ended April 26, the State Bank of Pakistan said.