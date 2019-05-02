Airlink, Huawei join hands

KARACHI: Airlink Communication and Huawei Technologies have join hands for a cloud data centre in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday.

The landmark agreement was reached at “Pak-China Trade and Investment Forum” currently being held in Beijing.

The statement said the cloud would be named as Huawei Airlink Cloud and this collaboration would be first of its kind in Pakistan.

The main focus of this agreement will be to bring a revolution in media and finance industries of Pakistan by introducing world class IT solutions and infrastructure, it added.

Airlink Communication has remained preferred partner of Huawei in Pakistan since 2012. This agreement is in continuation of sustained business relations between the two companies. Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, CEO of Airlink Communication, commenting on the development said, “Airlink Communication believes in bringing the best IT solutions to Pakistan and it will continue to play its role in the growth and development of Pakistan’s economy”.