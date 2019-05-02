FPCCI calls for ACD partnership

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Daroo Khan Achakzai has underscored the need to promote partnership among member states in Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), a statement said on Thursday.

The FPCCI president on the invitation of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Qatar attended one-day Business Forum of the Member States of Asian Cooperation Dialogue, hosted by the State of Qatar on May 2 in Doha, it added.

The forum served as a platform for the business representatives throughout Asia to promote partnership and collaboration among key stakeholders.

The business forum was held on the sidelines of the 16th Ministerial Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Member States in Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) countries of 2019, in which regional integration issues were discussed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Member States in the Asian Cooperation Dialogue, it said.