‘New China FTA to enhance exports’

LAHORE: The second phase of free trade agreement (FTA) with China has the potential to increase exports by $6 billion, but to get immense benefits from the duty-free access to the Chinese markets Pakistan has to focus on product diversification and quality, an official said on Thursday.

Expressing these views at the inaugural ceremony of three-day mega show of Pakistan Coating Industry at the Expo Centre, LCCI President Almas Hyder said that duty-free access to Chinese markets gives an opportunity to have a great share in Chinese imports of over $1.74 trillion. China is one of the leading economies of the world. Increase in Pakistan’s export to China means increase in participation in international trade that will certainly improve Pakistan’s economic growth, he said.

The LCCI president called for an immediate survey to have awareness about the needs of Chinese markets. It will help Pakistani industry develop and modify the products according to the demands of the Chinese consumers, he added.