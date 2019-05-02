close
Fri May 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

Forex reserves fall to $15.742 billion
Business

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $15.742 billion during the week ended April 26 from $15.994 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan fell $219 million to $8.805 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments. The commercial bank’s forex reserves also dropped to $6.937 billion from $6.970 billion.

