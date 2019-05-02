Sindh govt takes steps to control prices in Ramazan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Sindh government along with Karachi administration has taken steps to control prices of essential items during the Holy month of Ramazan.
Sindh Minister for Agriculture and Supply and Prices Muhammad Ismail Rahoo along with Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar
Shalwani held a high level joint meeting regarding
control and price check of essential commodities
and other goods at
commissioner office on Thursday.
“Printing and distribution of price lists was the
responsibility of Market
Committee but other departments should work together to provide maximum relief
to the public,” Sindh
Minister for Agriculture and Supply and Prices Muhammad Ismail Rahoo said, directing the officials concerned to regularly
visit and monitor the
issues of prices, etc, during
the Holy month of
Ramazan.
Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani said that control rooms have already been setup in all
deputy commissioner offices and through his liaison office.
He directed all departments and officers to
carry out their field visits to super markets, big shops, marts bachat bazaars and stalls in their respective jurisdiction to implement the rule of law in the Holy month of Ramazan for the benefit of the general public.
The commissioner directed all the deputy commissioners to provide relief to general public in order to maintain the sanctity of the month.
Prices lists would also
be displayed at shops,
besides they would also
be distributed among
social, print and electronic media for general public awareness.
All the deputy commissioners, including Deputy Commissioner South Salahuddin, East Ali Ahmed Siddiqui, West Zahid Memon, Malir Shahzad Abbasi, and Korangi Assistant Deputy Commissioner Abbas Memon, as well as Chairman Market Committee Ali Ahmed Jokhio,
officers of Bureau of Supply and Prices and other
departments’ attended the meeting.
