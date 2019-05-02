Sindh govt takes steps to control prices in Ramazan

KARACHI: The Sindh government along with Karachi administration has taken steps to control prices of essential items during the Holy month of Ramazan.

Sindh Minister for Agriculture and Supply and Prices Muhammad Ismail Rahoo along with Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar

Shalwani held a high level joint meeting regarding

control and price check of essential commodities

and other goods at

commissioner office on Thursday.

“Printing and distribution of price lists was the

responsibility of Market

Committee but other departments should work together to provide maximum relief

to the public,” Sindh

Minister for Agriculture and Supply and Prices Muhammad Ismail Rahoo said, directing the officials concerned to regularly

visit and monitor the

issues of prices, etc, during

the Holy month of

Ramazan.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani said that control rooms have already been setup in all

deputy commissioner offices and through his liaison office.

He directed all departments and officers to

carry out their field visits to super markets, big shops, marts bachat bazaars and stalls in their respective jurisdiction to implement the rule of law in the Holy month of Ramazan for the benefit of the general public.

The commissioner directed all the deputy commissioners to provide relief to general public in order to maintain the sanctity of the month.

Prices lists would also

be displayed at shops,

besides they would also

be distributed among

social, print and electronic media for general public awareness.

All the deputy commissioners, including Deputy Commissioner South Salahuddin, East Ali Ahmed Siddiqui, West Zahid Memon, Malir Shahzad Abbasi, and Korangi Assistant Deputy Commissioner Abbas Memon, as well as Chairman Market Committee Ali Ahmed Jokhio,

officers of Bureau of Supply and Prices and other

departments’ attended the meeting.