Economy: Treading a high tightrope without a safety net

LAHORE: Pakistan’s economy is walking a high tightrope that requires each step to be precise, calculated, and weighed and one bad move can send it toppling as there's no a safety net or a backup to cushion the crash. Thus, the economic planners, negotiating with International Monetary Fund (IMF), will have to deliver on their commitments. This time there would be no waivers.

Economists are suggesting theoretical solutions to our problems that are the same that most of them faced when in power. We tend to resolve all economic issues through different theories but what matters most is the implementation of those theories.

What every economic manager needs in Pakistan is the courage to implant the economic plans. They need nerves of steels to confront with vested interests. The must be aware that bureaucracy would lengthen the implementation process through various hurdles and objections. At the same time the economic team has to be assured that they would not be dragged by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into something if decisions taken in good faith backfired. To err is human, thus they must be given some margin of error if their intentions are good.

As far as the talks with the IMF are concerned we must be clear that the terms of the accord would be dictated by the Bretton Woods institution. In fact, the ongoing talks are not negotiations in the true sense. The IMF delegation is asking details of our economic plans like: where do we spend and what resources are we tapping to incur those expenses. It is also a sort of economic audit where the IMF experts would ask (order) for changes in our economic priorities. They would ask us to increase the revenues. They would prefer Pakistani planners to increase revenues through fair taxation. However, they would agree to any alternate suggestion from Pakistani counterparts if the revenue generated through alternate means remains the same. When IMF provides financial assistance it wants to ensure that that country’s economy is capable of paying it back.

The experience of past over dozen IMF packages to Pakistan is testimony to the fact that we have never fulfilled the terms on which we got the package. The IMF rarely provides upfront relief but the money that it agrees to provide is released in quarterly tranches. At the same time the IMF provides time-based demands which the country has to fulfill before the next tranche is released.

In few instances the Bretton Woods institution gives waivers on some conditions that could not be fulfilled. The borrowing country has to provide a tangible reason for missing the target. If the waiver is not granted, then the next tranche is withheld. If the conditions are not fulfilled by the due date of next tranche the program is folded. Pakistan has completed only one of the IMF programs in last 30 years. That was the program we signed in 2013. The IMF granted numerous waivers in that program that helped us complete it and get the entire sanctioned amount. The major reason for our being unable to fulfill the promises made to IMF was the lack of courage on the part of economic planners to confront the powerful domestic lobbies.

Privatisation for instance is a major demand put by the IMF particularly of loss-making public sector enterprises. The resistance at the political level is so strong that no government has been able to privatise the Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan International Airlines or power sector distribution companies. The losses incurred by these entities are much higher than what we get yearly from every IMF package. No government dares to privatise these white elephants of our economy.

Value-added tax is another thorny issue which we agreed with IMF at the negotiation stage but backed out on it in the middle of the program. Tax on agriculture income in line with income tax on other incomes is another issue.

Another point worth noting is that even if we accept the harshest condition of the IMF and impose heavy taxes on the electorate the distribution of resources in Pakistan is such that the federal government would remain starved of resources.

The federation is operating on a deficit of over Rs3 trillion (even money it raises through national savings at very high rates is aimed at covering deficit). If the federal government tax revenues increase by 3 trillion it would only get Rs1 trillion, while the rest would be distributed among the provinces. This shows the depth of federal government’s troubles as far as finances are concerned.