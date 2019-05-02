RTO-II Karachi posts 18 percent revenue growth in July-April

KARACHI: A regional tax office of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) posted decent 18 percent growth in revenue to Rs70 billion during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year of 2018/19, lending support to dwindling collection of the apex tax authority at the national level.

The provisional revenue collection figures made available to The News on Thursday showed that the Regional Tax Office (RTO-II) Karachi collected Rs59 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Sources said revenue collection growth for RTO-II Karachi improved despite challenging economic conditions, which resulted in huge revenue shortfall at the national level.

Nationwide, revenue collection growth was meagre 2.43 percent during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year. The Federal Board of Revenue provisionally collected Rs2.993 trillion in the July-April period of FY2019 compared with Rs2.922 trillion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. The shortfall in revenue collection during the first 10 months amounted to Rs345 billion.

The collection of RTO-II Karachi increased 19 percent year-on-year to Rs6.15 billion in April. The collection stood at Rs5.17 billion in the corresponding month of the last year. The tax office’s revenue surpassed the target of Rs6 billion for April.

The sources said RTO-II Karachi launched an aggressive campaign against defaulters and attached more than 400 bank accounts in March to recover outstanding tax amounts.

The sources said the tax office identified around 1,200 tax defaulters during the three months (January – March 2019) and served them with notices for tax recovery.

The sources said such measures boosted revenue collection of the tax office as more revenue collection was in pipeline. The tax regional office also launched aggressive campaign for broadening of tax base and identified thousands of potential taxpayers. The office obtained details of transactions made by salaried individuals, immoveable properties, motor vehicle registrations, air travels and banking transactions from third parties.

The RTO-II sources said the revenue in the remaining two months would further be increased as the office finalised the next phase of action against the tax defaulters. All those properties, which were identified and notices to them were issued, would be taken to task. Those who didn’t respond to the recovery notices would face attachment of bank accounts and individuals be arrested as per a section (138 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001).