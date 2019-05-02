CCPA proposes new levy to increase revenue

KARACHI: State-owned power buyer the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has proposed the government to allow it to charge a new monthly fee of Rs2.3812/kilowatt from distribution companies to ramp up its revenue stream, The News learnt on Thursday.

The CPPA approached the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), seeking its approval for the market operation fee of Rs2.3812/kilowatt a month to meet its revenue requirements.

The CPPA estimated revenue requirement of Rs960.55 million for the current fiscal year of 2018/19, 8.9 percent higher than the approved budget of Rs881.73 million for the last fiscal year of 2017/18.

A document showed that the Nepra would conduct a hearing on May 14 to consider CPPA’s petition. CPPA Guarantee is mandated to settlement, power procurement on behalf of distribution companies, managing finance, legal and corporate affairs, strategy and market development, and monitoring and coordination, according to its website.

The CPPA-G is facilitating the power market transition from the current single buyer to competitive market.

While changing the market model, the overall strategy is to bring efficiency through competition in generation and retail, while transmission and distribution wire business remains regulated.

CPPA revenue requirements include general establishment and administration costs, insurance and finance charges and repair, maintenance and capital expenditures. The agency proposed general establishment cost of Rs654.80 million, administrative cost of Rs133.86 million, repair and maintenance charges at Rs31.49 million and capital expenditure of Rs138.90 million for the current fiscal year.

The CPPA is required to get the revenue requirements approved from the Nepra to meet the expenses for discharging its functions and plans.

If approved, the market operation fee will be added into the electricity cost and subsequently passed on to consumers via electricity bills.

The total revenue requirements of CPPA comprise of existing cost, additional operating cost and the capital cost for effective operations of CPPA-G for compliance with present and future requirements.

The Nepra would also look into the justifiability of the general establishment and administrative costs, repair and maintenance, insurance and finance charges and proposed capital expenditures as mentioned by the CPPA.