Captain Messi showing Barcelona the way

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi has shown many different faces during his spell-binding career but in Barcelona’s win over Liverpool on Wednesday, the dominant one was of a leader.

Barca were not at their best at Camp Nou, instead made to sweat and suffer against a Liverpool side that were just as dangerous in the first half and then dominant for at least a 20-minute period in the second.

But when his team were struggling, Messi delivered, two goals in seven minutes turning turn a disappointing night into a disastrous one for Liverpool and leaving Barcelona with one foot in the Champions League final.

“In these moments, he is unstoppable,” Jurgen Klopp said. “I knew before that he was a world-class player and I saw it again. I am not surprised.” Ernesto Valverde however, said: “I am always surprised. I don’t know how he does it.”

In the end, 3-0 seemed harsh, lacking the away goal Liverpool deserved and requiring now a comeback in the second leg at Anfield that would surely rival the 2005 miracle in Istanbul. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane terrorised Barca’s defence, the latter perhaps even the game’s stand-out player during a breathless opening 45 minutes, in which both teams might have scored two or three.

But while Liverpool’s deadly duo have an impressive 50 goals between them this season, Suarez and Messi have 75, their knack of finding, creating and converting chances unparalleled and, in this first leg, decisive.