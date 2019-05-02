Hafeez unavailable for T20, first two ODIs against England

LAHORE: Mohammad Hafeez will be unavailable for Pakistan’s Twenty20 and the first two one-day internationals (ODI) against England, as he is recovering from an injury sustained during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Geo News has learnt.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director Media Samiul Hasan Burney told Geo News that Hafeez, Hafeez, who is part of Pakistan’s 15-member ICC Cricket World Cup squad, could return to the national side during the third ODI against England in Bristol on May 14.

Pakistan will play a single T20 and five ODI’s against England before starting their World Cup campaign against West Indies on May 31.The all-rounder has started batting and bowling practice and has yet to play in any of Pakistan’s warm-up matches. Last week, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said Hafeez should not be ruled out of the ODI series. “He [Hafeez] has bowled and he has fielded. Hafeez is ahead of where we want him and that’s great news. He has been doing a lot of work so don’t rule out Hafeez in the one-day series,” Arthur said.

Meanwhile, fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain is looking to perform well in the World Cup. Hasnain, who gained recognition after his performance in the PSL, spoke with Geo News as the Pakistan team plays warm-up matches ahead of the series against England and the World Cup.

“The type of talent I have, I hope to perform well,” Hasnain said when asked about former England skipper Nasser Hussain terming him a “secret weapon”.The fast bowler added the team — barring a few minor changes — was the same as the Champions Trophy winning squad and was looking to bring the World Cup to Pakistan.

In Wednesday’s warm-up match, opener Babar Azam, who was also part of the Champions Trophy winning squad, smashed his first Twenty20 hundred to inspire his country’s 58-run win over Leicestershire in a tour match.

Azam hit two sixes and 13 fours in his 63-ball innings of 101 at Grace Road. He put on an opening stand of 104 with Fakhar Zaman, who scored 52 from 30 balls, as the tourists reached 200 for six in their 20 overs. Ben Mike was the pick of the Leicestershire attack with three for 38, including the wicket of Azam, while Dieter Klein also chipped in with a pair of wickets.

In reply, Leicestershire got off to a poor start as the home side were reduced for 39 for three in the sixth over. Wickets continued to fall at steady intervals and the only partnership of note came late on when Mike and Callum Parkinson put on 59 for the ninth wicket before Leicestershire were dismissed for 142 in 19.2 overs.