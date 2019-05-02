Snow, frost forecast for bank holiday weekend

LONDON: The early May bank holiday will see snow and frost, with temperatures plunging close to the coldest on record — just a year on from the hottest ever recorded.

The mercury is expected to drop to as low as minus 5C (23F) in some parts, with overnight frosts, while snow is expected in some areas of high ground. The lowest temperature ever recorded on the early May bank holiday was minus 6.4C (20.5F) in Grantown-on-Spey in Scotland in 1981, and the same temperature was recorded on the same weekend in Kinbrace in Scotland in 1988.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates said: “I don’t think we’ll get lower than that, but I wouldn’t completely rule it out, so we’ll keep an eye on that one.” In 2018, the mercury hit 28.7C (83.6F) in Northolt, west London, making it the hottest early May bank holiday Monday and weekend since records began.

Keates said a small amount of snow is expected, adding: “In the grand scheme of things, it’s probably nothing to get too excited about in terms of the amounts. “But nonetheless, it’s the first week of May, and in contrast to the recent pretty warm weather we’ve had, particularly over Easter, it will be a bit of a shock to the system.”

Keates said snow is expected mainly in the mountains of Scotland and maybe higher ground in northern England. He said lower levels in northern Scotland may also see snow, adding snow is expected from Thursday night and could last through to Sunday in the far north of Scotland.