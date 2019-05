Pak student campaigns against climate change

LONDON: A Pakistani student has been recognised for her efforts to lead the climate action campaign across UK universities.

Aliza Ayaz was invited by Baroness Young of Homsey to a roundtable discussion at the House of Commons on the dangers of climate change and why it is important to ensure the participation of all ethnicities, disciplines and genders in addressing climate change.

Ayaz studied at Karachi Grammar School and joined University College London (UCL) in 2017 to study Global Health and founded the Climate Action Society (CAS) — the first Pakistani student to found a society affiliated with the UCL’s student union.

She has supported UCL’s climate policy and lobbied for a greenhouse gas assessment. The CAS is the only student-led organisation in the UK that strategically facilitates the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDG) for 2030. Just recently, she was welcomed on board the UCL Policy Commission on Climate Change as a lay member.

Ayaz collaborated with international non-profits such as Friends of Earth, Fossil Free, and corporate entities to fight climage change. Most notably, her climate-themed environmental risk workshop with the Bank of England, and environmental-friendly fashion panel discussions with Zara and H&M was attended by students, faculty, and professionals, as well as MPs.

Speaking to The News, Ayaz explained that she decided to found the Climate Action Society to dispel the impression by some that climate action is a frenzy — an obsessive topic for overly enthusiastic geography students.

“But the point is that I am not a geography student, and you do not need to be a geography student to navigate climate change. No matter what you study, wherever you are from and whatever you plan to do in the future career-wise, climate action is still very relevant to you. We all have a moral responsibility towards climate change. The issue is that even those who know about climate change and realise their association with it, they are unaware and ill-equipped to start taking action. This is what CAS is here to do. To equip students to take action for a sustainable future.”

Climate change should be a turning point for Pakistan, she said. “The current generation of Pakistani students certainly has the ability to take on this challenge but there needs to be further work on our will. It won’t be easy. Progress won’t always come quick. But we cannot be complacent. We are at a time in history where anyone with a conscience must recognise their role in a kind of change that affects everything in our current societies. The bigger the carbon footprint, the bigger the platform, the bigger responsibility to lead.”