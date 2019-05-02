Nadra MRT to visit Lutonon Sat, Sun

Ag PR

LONDON: The Mobile Registration Team (MRT) of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will visit Luton on Saturday and Sunday (May 4 and 5) to provide its services to the residents of the area.

According to the schedule, the Nadra MRT will be visiting Al Hira Educational & Cultural Centre, 1-7 Beechwood Road, LU4 8RR from 1000–1400 hours, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission here.

It said the New Smart NICOP will cost £54 with delivery time of six-eight weeks, and there will be no extra charges. For any queries applicants may contact by phone 020 7664 9246; or by emailing [email protected]

To ensure effective delivery of Consular Services to the community, the High Commission for Pakistan in London regularly organises visits of the Nadra MRT to the surrounding areas of London.