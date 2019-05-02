close
Fri May 03, 2019
Newsdesk
May 3, 2019

High Commission announces Ramadan timings

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
May 3, 2019

LONDON: The office timings of Pakistan High Commission, London, and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will be from 1000 hours to 1600 hours during the holy month of Ramadan.

General visitors may schedule their visits to the High Commission accordingly, said a press release issued on Thursday.In a separate press release, it also announced that the High Commission and its sub-missions will remain closed on Monday (May 6) on the occasion of May Day (early May Bank Holiday). General visa and other consular services will not be available on this day and applicants have been advised to schedule their visits accordingly.

