High treason case: Musharraf’s hearing adjourned till June 12

ISLAMABAD: The special court on Thursday accepted former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s plea to adjourn the high treason case hearing and deferred the matter till June 12 after he failed to appear before court.

During the hearing, a three-member bench headed by Justice Tahira Safdar also issued a notice to the federal government over Musharraf’s plea seeking his acquittal. Musharraf is facing a treason trial under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as Section 2 of the High Treason Act on a complaint moved by the federal government.

Musharraf’s counsel, Salman Safdar, said doctors had advised the former president to avoid travelling due to his health issues. He said although Musharraf wished to return to the country, his health did not allow it, and appealed to the court to grant the plea on humanitarian grounds.

He also submitted medical reports and photographs of Musharraf’s treatment in a hospital abroad, saying the 76-year-old former army chief was suffering from several diseases, including a life-threatening ailment. “In view of Gen (retd) Musharraf’s serious condition, the former president is sincerely apologetic for not appearing before the court,” he said.

The counsel said the case was lodged against Musharraf in 2007, adding the former president came back to the country in 2013. He said his client was indicted in the case in March 2014 and added that Musharraf stayed in the country for two years and three months but the prosecution could not prove its case.

The counsel said Musharraf was unable to move as he had to be admitted to a hospital 40 times during the last two years. “Musharraf should be given an opportunity to appear so as to fulfil the requisites of justice,” the counsel said, adding currently the former president was unable to speak and that he could not respond to the questions in court without his client’s assistance.

The prosecution raised objections over the plea but it was overruled. The special court issued a notice to the government over a plea for Musharraf’s acquittal in the case and adjourned hearing till June 12.