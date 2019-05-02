Over 70 arrested before polls in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Continuing their massive crackdown in held Kashmir, Indian forces arrested more than 70 people in south Kashmir ahead of the fifth and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for Monday in the Pulwama and Shopian districts.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, over 60 people were arrested in Gudoora, Newa, Tahab, Parigam, Chewakalan and Murran areas of Pulwama, while six others were arrested from Vehil and Narwah areas of Shopian.

The arrests were made just days before the Indian parliamentary elections in the Islamabad constituency of Lok Sabha (lower house of Indian parliament) scheduled for May 6.Hurriyat Forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and various organizations, in their statements, denounced the mass arrests in occupied Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, the Mirwaiz said the people of Kashmir will continue to be at the receiving end unless all those who claim to be champions of fundamental human rights speak up against the ongoing repression in occupied Kashmir.

Sehrai said banning organisations, jailing leaders and activists and restricting every peaceful political dissent are against the ethics of democracy and will have devastating effects.Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders also strongly condemned the reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces in Pulwama and Shopian for the past many days.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Iqbal Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi, Ghulam Nabi War and Ghulam Nabi Wasim, in their statements, said the mass arrests of youths, nocturnal raids and harassment has created fear among the whole population and people have been forced to migrate to other areas.

They said the people of Kashmir have rejected the sham election in the territory and would also stay away from the next phase of polling for Islamabad constituency scheduled for May 6.