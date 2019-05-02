Tanveer replaces Shahbaz as PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: In an unexpected development, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nominated Rana Tanveer Hussain to replace party president Shahbaz Sharif as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The decision to this effect was taken at the party’s joint parliamentary meeting in Islamabad on Thursday. It was also decided to elevate Khawaja Asif as parliamentary leader of the party in the National Assembly.

The PML-N meeting was presided by Raja Zafarul Haq and Asif and was attended by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Tanveer, Khurram Dastagir, Mushahid Hussain Sayed and other members.

Radio Pakistan quoted PML-N sources as saying the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly took the decision in consultation with party Quaid Nawaz Sharif “in view of the prevailing circumstances”. The sources said Shahbaz did not want to become the PAC chairman and he accepted the position on the insistence of the joint Opposition and Parliamentary Advisory Group.

According to Geo News, Asif was nominated parliamentary leader by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. “Khawaja Asif was made parliamentary leader on the request of Shahbaz Sharif,” Abbasi said.

The PML-N parliamentary party was told that under the current circumstances, Shahbaz Sharif felt it was not right to continue with the chairmanship. “Shahbaz Sharif nominated Rana Tanveer as PAC chairman and Khawaja Asif as parliamentary leader,” sources informed Geo News.

Sources further told Geo News the PML-N is also holding discussions on appointing Abbasi as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

However, a decision on this will be taken when Shahbaz returns to the country. The sources added the final decision on replacing the NA opposition leader would be taken by Nawaz Sharif. Shahbaz left for London last month and is receiving medical treatment there. Khawaja Asif assured reporters that Shahbaz would return to the country and attend the National Assembly session over the budget.Last year, Sharif was elected chairman of the parliamentary watchdog unopposed after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government conceded the chairmanship to the PML-N leader.

Special assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan told Geo News that Shahbaz Sharif would not be returning to Pakistan. “If he wanted to return from London he would not even appoint someone as a Chowkidar (guard) outside his home… They [Sharifs] distribute these positions within the family. If they have started appointing people outside the family to these positions it indicates this is the first step towards an NRO,” Awan added.